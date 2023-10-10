Home
India
World Cup 2023
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaandhra pradesh

TDP leader stages crucifixion-like demonstration against Chandrababu Naidu's arrest

Former Undi MLA V Venkata Sivarama Raju protested in this fashion in the village, donning black clothes and chaining his hands and feet to a T-shaped wooden block.
Last Updated 09 October 2023, 20:51 IST

Follow Us

A former Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLA enacted a crucifixion-like demonstration briefly at Undi village near Bhimavaram in Andhra Pradesh, in protest against the arrest of party leader N Chandrababu Naidu, police said on Monday.

Former Undi MLA V Venkata Sivarama Raju protested in this fashion in the village, donning black clothes and chaining his hands and feet to a T-shaped wooden block.

"He (Raju) protested for 15-20 minutes and wound up his demonstration as told by police. And he was also not feeling well," Bhimavaram Sub-Divisional Police Officer B Srinath told PTI, adding that the incident occurred on Sunday afternoon.

A few TDP supporters accompanied Raju by chanting slogans and waving placards, demanding the release of the former Andhra Pradesh chief minister who is currently detained in the Rajamahendravaram Central Prison for his alleged role in the Skill Development Corporation 'scam' case.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 09 October 2023, 20:51 IST)
India NewsAndhra PradeshChandrababu Naidu

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT