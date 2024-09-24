Temple chariot burnt in AP, 5 held

Anantapur: A chariot of Hanuman temple at a village in the district was allegedly set ablaze by unidentified persons early on Tuesday, and five people have been detained in this connection.

Anantapur district superintendent of police P Jagadeesh said the incident was not communal, but a fallout of some altercation between two groups within the same community.

“It is not communal... Two people donated it two years ago and there was a discord between them,” he said.