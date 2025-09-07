Menu
Three liquor scam accused released on bail from Andhra Pradesh jail

The three persons — Dhanunjaya Reddy, Krishna Mohan Reddy and Balaji Govindappa — were accused in the alleged Rs 3,200-crore liquor scam during the previous YSRCP regime.
Last Updated : 07 September 2025, 07:51 IST
Published 07 September 2025, 07:51 IST
