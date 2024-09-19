Tirupati row: 'Lab report' confirms beef tallow, fish oil in ghee used to make laddus, claims TDP

KMF stopped supplying Nandini Ghee for a few years

The halt in the supply of Nandini ghee to TTD caused controversy last year, with KMF chairman Bheema Naik stating that Tirumala Laddus would no longer be the same, as TTD had found a new company to provide the ghee for the laddu prasadam at a lower price.

“So, we had to stop the supply of Nandini ghee to TTD after many years. I can also assure you that Nandini provides the best ghee in the market and goes through all quality checks. I assume that any brand supplying ghee at a price lower than Nandini will compromise the quality," Naik stated in July last year.