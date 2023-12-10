Will BRS' defeat impact polls in Andhra?

Hyderabad: Though the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) stayed away from elections in Telangana this time, they were more than happy to break into a jig with the Congress workers after their historic win on December 3.
As the vote counting progressed and it became clear it was curtains for the KCR-led government, the Congress workers started making a beeline for the Gandhi Bhavan in Nampally. Among the sea of Congress workers, TDP flags were also seen alongside Congress flags during the latter's victory celebrations.
Along with Congress workers, TDP supporters were also on cloud nine. They are confident that the party can pull off the same and dethrone the YS Jagan government. However, it remains to be seen what impact would the Telangana polls would have in the neighbouring state.
TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu had already started his assertion. In his first public speech after he came out on bail Naidu said, “We have seen in Telangana what happens to arrogant people. We will see the same in Andhra Pradesh too soon.” TDP leaders in Telangana claim credit for their role in Congress victory.
Even though the TDP stayed away from polls, party supporters in Telangana, especially in the Greater Hyderabad region, voted for the Congress. Though Congress' weak performance came from the Greater Hyderabad region, whatever extra votes they got were from TDP supporters, claimed its leaders.
There is also another reason for celebration among TDP workers. The man who steered Congress to historic victory Anumula Revanth Reddy is none other than a protege of Naidu. Revanth Reddy who dabbled with TDP most of his political career never hides his affinity towards Naidu.
However, Naidu, who has been yearning for a patch-up with BJP, skipped the swearing-in of Revanth Reddy on December 7. “If he had shared the dais with Congress leaders and other I.N.D.I.A bloc members at Revanth Reddy's swearing-in, it would send wrong signals at a time when Naidu has been making efforts to woo BJP leadership for a patch-up. Naturally, Telangana polls will have an impact on Andhra elections too,” pointed out political analyst Telakapalli Ravi while talking to DH.
According to Ravi, Jana Sena's disastrous show in Telangana would also have an impact on the Andhra elections where the party is in alliance with TDP. “YSRCP would drive the campaign about Jana Sena's disastrous performance and show it in the poor light,” added Ravi.
Also, the anti-incumbency factor which BRS supremo K Chadrashekar Rao had taken lightly would most likely play a part against the YSRCP government if proper attention is not paid.
On December 11, in 2018, after the poll results were out and riding high on the victory, KCR said he would want to give a return gift to Naidu in Andhra Pradesh. In the 2018 Telangana assembly polls, Naidu joined hands with the Congress.
An enraged KCR after the victory said he would give a 'return gift' to Naidu for poking in Telangana polls. As Jagan's YSRCP swept Andhra Pradesh polls in 2019 polls giving a body blow to TDP which had faced the worst defeat since the party's inception, KCR was probably the happiest man. It was widely believed that KCR had helped Jagan by providing all kinds of resources to defeat Naidu. Jagan's victory was seen as KCR's 'Return gift' to Naidu. Now, Naidu must be feeling that Revanth's victory was a payback to KCR.
While YSRCP leaders have been going to town ruling out any impact of Telangana outcome on Andhra Pradesh, it would be interesting to see if the BJP lets its ally Jana Sena continue to hobnob with TDP which had extended an olive branch to Congress in Telangana.
“Politics is all about perception. It's not Congress winning but KCR's defeat is what gives us the confidence that nobody is indispensable. Now, the perception towards Jagan in Andhra voters may also change. In the 2019 polls, it's a known and open secret that KCR and Jagan had worked in tandem to scuttle our resources. Now, it won't happen, we believe,” TDP leader and spokesperson Neelapalem Vijay Kumar told DH.
It remains to be seen if Revanth Reddy will return the favour to his former boss Naidu by extending all kinds of conceivable support in next year's polls in Andhra Pradesh.