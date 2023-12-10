Will BRS' defeat impact polls in Andhra?

An enraged KCR after the victory said he would give a 'return gift' to Naidu for poking in Telangana polls. As Jagan's YSRCP swept Andhra Pradesh polls in 2019 polls giving a body blow to TDP which had faced the worst defeat since the party's inception, KCR was probably the happiest man. It was widely believed that KCR had helped Jagan by providing all kinds of resources to defeat Naidu. Jagan's victory was seen as KCR's 'Return gift' to Naidu. Now, Naidu must be feeling that Revanth's victory was a payback to KCR.