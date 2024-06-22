Woman's naked corpse found near Andhra school, govt announces Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia to kin

Chirala (Andhra Pradesh): The Andhra Pradesh government on Friday extended an ex-gratia sum of Rs 10 lakh to the kin of a murdered 21-year-old woman who may have been raped before being killed at Epurupalem village in Bapatla district.

Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha said that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu extended the ex-gratia. Anitha personally visited the spot where the woman’s body was found unclothed on Friday morning near a railway track at Sitarampuram area in the village.

“The culprits should be captured within 48 hours. There is no room for laxity and the CM has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh,” Anitha said, talking to reporters at the crime scene.