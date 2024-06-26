Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaandhra pradesh

YSRCP likely to support NDA's Om Birla in Lok Sabha Speaker election

However, the party's Rajampet MP PV Midhun Reddy said YSRCP is yet to announce its decision and it will be disclosed on Wednesday.
PTI
Last Updated : 25 June 2024, 19:22 IST
Last Updated : 25 June 2024, 19:22 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Amaravati/New Delhi: The Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP is likely to support NDA candidate Om Birla in Wednesday's Lok Sabha Speaker election in case its support is needed.

The party has four Lok Sabha members.

However, the party's Rajampet MP PV Midhun Reddy said YSRCP is yet to announce its decision and it will be disclosed on Wednesday.

"Officially we will announce our decision tomorrow but our support will be natural for the NDA candidate," YSRCP sources told PTI.

Further, the sources noted that no YSRCP MP was in touch with the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, which is also contesting the Speaker election.

Another senior YSRCP leader said the party never opposed NDA's decisions earlier and the same trend will be followed now.

In the recent simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly polls, YSRCP contested against the NDA which comprised the TDP, BJP and Janasena. It suffered a humiliating defeat and managed to win four Lok Sabha and 11 Assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 June 2024, 19:22 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsElectionAndhra PradeshYSRCPLok Sabha speaker

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT