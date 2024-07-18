Android mobile device case: Supreme Court to hear pleas of Google, CCI in September

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Thursday said it will hear in the second week of September the cross-pleas of Google and the Competition Commission of India challenging a verdict of an appellate tribunal in a case related to the tech giant's alleged anti-competitive practices in the Android mobile device matter.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra took up the appeals and said the pleas can be taken up later.

Senior advocate Harish Salve, appearing for one of the parties, said the plea may be kept for final disposal later.