Anil Ambani skips ED summons for second time in FEMA case, says ready to depose virtually

The ED had rejected Ambani's offer and issued him a fresh summons for Monday. It was not clear if the agency would issue a third summons now.
Last Updated : 17 November 2025, 09:41 IST
Published 17 November 2025, 09:41 IST
India News

