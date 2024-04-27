India Politics Updates: 'Think before you speak,' says Kharge accusing BJP of trying to divide the country
A day after polling concluded for the 20 Lok Sabha seats in Kerala, the Congress on Saturday alleged that voters were harassed and the election machinery was hijacked by the ruling CPI(M) in the state with an aim to bring down the turnout percentage. Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress lodged a complaint with the Chief Electoral Officer of West Bengal stating that the CBI had 'deliberately carried out an unscrupulous' raid at an 'empty location' at Sandeshkhali during the second phase of polling in the state. As poll fever grips the nation, track the latest political developments from all across India, with DH.
UCC next policy milestone for BJP, says Assam minister
01:4927 Apr 2024
Lok Sabha Polls 2024 | Congress banks on guarantee wave, clean image of nominee to wrest ‘rice bowl’ Raichur from BJP
01:4927 Apr 2024
Lok Sabha Polls 2024 | BJP firm on decision to scrap Muslim quota: Bommai
07:5127 Apr 2024
Congress leader Mohammed Arif Naseem Khan resigns as star campaigner of party
"I will meet the party leadership and high command in person and tell them about it. Congress has had an ideology. Be it Lok Sabha elections, Vidhan Sabha elections or the formation of government, Congress has always had the policy to have representation from every caste and community...MVA is contesting 48 seats in Maharashtra in these Lok Sabha elections and nobody from the minority community has been made a candidate for any of these seats. So, people of the community are hurt. So, people have been questioning me over the past two days that why did Congress not field even one...I am hurt too...What was the compulsion?...," he said.
07:3827 Apr 2024
Kharge asks at press conference where is the Congress specifically helping Muslims. These schemes are for everyone, think before you speak, Kharge slams BJP as he accuses them of trying to divide the country
07:3127 Apr 2024
Yogi Adityanath addresses rally in Hathras
सुरक्षित भारत के लिए... समृद्ध भारत के लिए... विकसित भारत के लिए...