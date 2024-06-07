Arbitration no longer alternative, but preferred method of seeking commercial justice: CJI D Y Chandrachud

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud has said arbitration is no longer an "alternative" but it is in fact the preferred method of seeking commercial justice and provides this level playing field outside domestic court systems.

Speaking in the Supreme Court of United Kingdom, he said the values of a liberal democracy enshrined in our Constitution allowed people to seek individualised solutions to their legal problems outside the judicial setup, if the solutions do not violate established law.

He was delivering his lecture on Thursday on the topic 'Laws and Practice of commercial arbitration: Shared understandings and developments in UK and India'.