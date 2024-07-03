Are Indian men in trouble because of new criminal laws? Experts feel Section 69 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita a prefect 'recipe for misuse'

'Deceitful means' in this section is defined as “inducement for, or false promise of employment or promotion, or marrying by suppressing identity”.

While prominent lawyer Vivek Tankha, a senior Rajya Sabha MP, has said that the section has “too wide” definition that could lead to misuse, senior lawyer Mahalakshmi Pavani finds it as “outrageously derogatory” as it would also mean that women are “willing to jump into bed” on the promise of marriage or jobs or promotions.

“How can they draw this analogy?” she asked while calling the section as the byproduct of a “misogynist” mindset and something that is a double-edged sword which ends all relationships.

“By making this provision, you have opened a floodgate of complaints. Now everytime there is a break up, there is a risk of a female partner filing a complaint. Nowhere in the world I have seen such a provision,” Tankha said adding, the country has added one more provision to misuse.

“How do you prove a relationship is not working? You do not record all calls or messages. One call is going to finish a man for ten years. How do you prove the intent to deceit?” Pavani said adding there are no proper definitions in the BNS.