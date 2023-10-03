Indian Army seeks overhaul of management system of unit-run canteens

The army has set the ball rolling for an overhaul of the inventory management system of unit-run canteens (URCs) in keeping with the evolving technological landscape, sources said on Tuesday.

A Request for Information (RFI) has been released to upgrade the existing system, they said.

