BJP rakes up Chakma-Hajong issue ahead of polls in Arunachal Pradesh, slammed by group

Buddhist Chakma and Hindu Hajongs were settled in the 1960s in parts of Changlang and Papum Pare district of Arunachal Pradesh after they had fled Chittagong Hill Tracts of present Bangladesh following an ethnic clash and a dam disaster. Population of the two communities in the frontier state are estimated to be around 65,000 at present.

The Chakmas and Hajongs have been demanding Indian citizenship as ordered by the Supreme Court in the case between National Human Rights Commission Vs Arunachal Pradesh government in 1996.

Rijiju, however, said that Chakma and Hajongs were settled during the tenure of Nehru and Indira Gandhi but BJP is against giving citizenship to them in Arunachal Pradesh.

They say applications for citizenship of many Chakma and Hajongs have remained pending due to opposition by the majority tribals.

"Vilifying the minorities brings votes of the majority tribals and Rijiju is doing the same ahead of the elections," said Suhas Chakma, rights activist and founder of Chakma Development Foundation of India (CDFI).

"Chakmas and Hajongs have been voting in Arunachal Pradesh for the last 20 years after having been given citizenship by birth in the state.

There is no political party or government in this country which has the power to remove these Indian citizens outside of Arunachal Pradesh against their will in violation of the Article 19(d) and Article 21 of the Constitution of India. Rijiju is trying to gain political mileage out of the humanitarian issue,” Chakma said.

BJP is confident of winning both the Lok Sabha seats again and retaining power in the state for the second straight term.