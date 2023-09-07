CAG raps Arunachal for 'deficiencies' in implementing PM-Kisan yojana

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) has criticised the Arunachal Pradesh government for 'several deficiencies' while implementing the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) yojana in the northeastern state.

The CAG in its report which was tabled in the Assembly recently highlighted 'several discrepancies' while implementing the central scheme in the state.