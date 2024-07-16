Days after protests against big dams, Arunachal govt decides for consent of the locals for hydro power projects

Khandu said that MoUs have been signed with reputed central government agencies such as NHPC, NEEPCO, NTPC and SJVN by doing away with private and unreliable companies and firms.

A statement issued by the CM's office said Khandu urged the CBOs to communicate the benefits of tapping the state’s massive hydropower potential that can make Arunachal Pradesh a self-sustainable state to their respective community members.

Khandu said tourism is another sector that can be a gamechanger for Arunachal Pradesh by creating a large volume of employment and revenue. He pushed for high-end tourism.

“With the Inner Line Permit system in place and a proper policy we can easily control and regulate the tourism sector that would benefit the local communities, generate income for youths and contribute to the state-owned pool of resources while keeping our environment intact,” he said.

Khandu cited the example of neighbouring Bhutan, which solely depends upon tourism and hydropower, and said that a similar policy can be implemented in Arunachal Pradesh.