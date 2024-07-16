Days after protests against big dams, Arunachal govt decides for consent of the locals for hydro power projects

Guwahati: Days after villagers stopped a pre-feasibility survey for the 10,000MW Upper Siang hydro power project, Arunachal Pradesh government on Tuesday said no such projects would be implemented without consent of the local people.
"Hydropower is our best bet to generate revenue. Our annual revenue, which is about Rs 500 crore at the moment, can soar to more than Rs 1,000 crore in the next five to 10 years if all the proposed hydropower projects are executed successfully. But no project will be implemented without the consent of local communities,” CM Pema Khandu assured representatives of several Community Based Organisations (CBOs) during a meeting on Tuesday.
Community-based organisations are very influential and take decisions regarding issues concerning the tribal communities in Arunachal Pradesh and rest of the Northeast.
Khandu said that MoUs have been signed with reputed central government agencies such as NHPC, NEEPCO, NTPC and SJVN by doing away with private and unreliable companies and firms.
A statement issued by the CM's office said Khandu urged the CBOs to communicate the benefits of tapping the state’s massive hydropower potential that can make Arunachal Pradesh a self-sustainable state to their respective community members.
Khandu said tourism is another sector that can be a gamechanger for Arunachal Pradesh by creating a large volume of employment and revenue. He pushed for high-end tourism.
“With the Inner Line Permit system in place and a proper policy we can easily control and regulate the tourism sector that would benefit the local communities, generate income for youths and contribute to the state-owned pool of resources while keeping our environment intact,” he said.
Khandu cited the example of neighbouring Bhutan, which solely depends upon tourism and hydropower, and said that a similar policy can be implemented in Arunachal Pradesh.
