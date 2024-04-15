Infrastructure development in Arunachal Pradesh best in country, says BJP's Ashok Singhal amid China border row

Asked if the border row with China was an election issue in the state, he claimed, "China is an external issue. It has nothing to do with the election process of the state of Arunachal Pradesh. The Ministry of External Affairs is well equipped to deal with this issue."

Singhal said, "Congress used to view Arunachal Pradesh as the last point (of India). But PM Modi called its village as the first village of the country and decided to build the best of infrastructure."

Referring to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to the border village of Kibithoo last year, he said that it showed the BJP-led government's commitment to the people.