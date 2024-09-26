Spiritual leader Shankaracharya turned away from Arunachal airport for campaigning against cow slaughter

Guwahati: Spiritual leader Jagadguru Shankaracharya was turned away from Arunachal Pradesh airport on Thursday following protests by members of the influential All Arunachal Pradesh Students' Union (AAPSU), against his 'Gau Dhawj Stapana Bharat Yatra', scheduled to take off from the state on Friday.

The yatra seeks to launch a campaign to end cow slaughter, particularly in the Northeastern states.

A chartered plane carrying Sankaracharya and his team landed at the Donyi Polo airport at Itanagar at around 9.30 am on Thursday but the AAPSU protesters blocked the exit gates and staged a protest. After about two-hours, the administration of Papum Pare district asked the spiritual leader to give up his plan. The plane left the airport at around 11.30 am, sources said.

AAPSU general secretary, Ritum Tali told reporters outside the airport that they are not against the Hindus or Sankaracharya but opposes his campaign against cow slaughter. "Whatever we want to eat is our constitutional right. We sacrifice a cow as part of our traditional customs also. They should not interfere with our customs and food habits."