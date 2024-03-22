Arvind Kejriwal Arrest: AAP workers stage nationwide protest

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21 night in an excise policy-linked money laundering case.
His arrest has led to a nationwide protest by the AAP workers across the nation.
Several states witnessed protests by AAP workers.
Supporters of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) shout slogans outside Kejriwal's residence after his arrest.
Delhi Police also detained few AAP volunteers during their protest in support of Arvind Kejriwal.
Police detain AAP volunteers during a protest against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in Mumbai.
Security personnel keep a vigil outside the AAP's office, in New Delhi.
(Published 22 March 2024, 05:39 IST)