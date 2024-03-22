Arvind Kejriwal Arrest: AAP workers stage nationwide protest

Supporters of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are protesting against the arrest of AAP leader and New Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an excise policy-linked money laundering case. The party's Delhi unit convener Gopal Rai has called for a nationwide protest against the BJP following Kejriwal's arrest by the ED.