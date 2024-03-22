JOIN US
Homeindia

Arvind Kejriwal Arrest: AAP workers stage nationwide protest

Supporters of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are protesting against the arrest of AAP leader and New Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an excise policy-linked money laundering case. The party's Delhi unit convener Gopal Rai has called for a nationwide protest against the BJP following Kejriwal's arrest by the ED.
Last Updated 22 March 2024, 05:39 IST

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21 night in an excise policy-linked money laundering case.

Credit: PTI

His arrest has led to a nationwide protest by the AAP workers across the nation.

Credit: PTI

Several states witnessed protests by AAP workers.

Credit: PTI

Supporters of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) shout slogans outside Kejriwal's residence after his arrest.

Credit: Reuters

Delhi Police also detained few AAP volunteers during their protest in support of Arvind Kejriwal.

Credit: PTI

Police detain AAP volunteers during a protest against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in Mumbai.

Credit: PTI

Security personnel keep a vigil outside the AAP's office, in New Delhi.

Credit: PTI

(Published 22 March 2024, 05:39 IST)
India NewsAam Aadmi PartyAAPIndian PoliticsProtestsArvind Kejriwal

