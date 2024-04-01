Arvind Kejriwal sent to Tihar Jail; Combative AAP says he will remain CM no matter how long he is kept in jail

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was sent to Tihar Jail on Monday after being remanded in judicial custody till April 15 in connection with an excise policy-linked money laundering case, even as the Aam Aadmi Party dug in its heels asserting that he will remain the CM no matter how long he is kept in prison.

Kejriwal is the fourth top AAP leader to be lodged in the Tihar Jail after his former deputy Manish Sisodia, ex-health minister Satyendar Jain and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh.

On Monday, AAP sources indicated that Kejriwal's wife Sunita, who virtually made her political debut at the INDIA bloc's 'Loktantra Bachao' rally at the Ramlila ground a day earlier, is likely to assume a 'significant role' in the party in the coming days.