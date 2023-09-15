As if govt expects people to die in defence of its muddle-headed policy in Kashmir: Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Friday attacked the Centre over the killing of security personnel in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir, saying the ruling establishment does not pause for a minute to pay homage to the martyrs as if the government expects people to die in the defence of its "muddle-headed policy" in Kashmir.

Four security forces personnel -- Colonel Manpreet Singh, commanding officer of the 19 Rashtriya Rifles, Major Ashish Dhonchak, Deputy Superintendent of Police Humayun Bhat, and a soldier -- were killed in the encounter with terrorists in the Gadole forests of Kokernag in Anantnag district on Wednesday morning.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Chidambaram said: "On Wednesday, 13th September, a Colonel, a Major, a DSP and a Rifleman were killed in Kashmir. The ruling establishment -- the BJP -- does not pause for a minute to pay homage to the martyrs."

"It is as if the government expects people to die in the defence of its 'muddle-headed policy' in Kashmir," the former home minister said.