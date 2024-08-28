Ashwini Vaishnaw says Railways should be above politics, probing 'disturbing trends' in some accidents

New Delhi: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday said that the railway is probing the incidents of derailment of trains due to placing of boulders and rods on the railway tracks.

"There are some disturbing trends in some incidents, which should be taken seriously," Vaishnaw told reporters here.

He also said that the national transporter should not be a subject of political blame game as it is the lifeline of the nation.

Vaishnaw said the railways was the lifeline of the country and if anything negative happens, every effort should be made to ensure that trains run in a very efficient manner.