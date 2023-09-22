Centre says China issued invalid visas to three athletes for Asian Games

Centre on Friday strongly protested China's decision to issue invalid visas to some of its athletes for the Asian Games, foreign ministry said in a statement, a day before the competition begins in Hangzhou.

The three athletes, competing as wushu fighters from Arunachal Pradesh, were issued stapled visas instead of stamped ones, according to foreign ministry.

India does not accept stapled visas as valid. Wei Jizhong, chairman of Olympic Council of Asia's ethics committee, told reporters that China did not refuse entry to the athletes.

The practice of issuing visas on loose sheets of paper has been seen as China's way of questioning India's sovereignty over Arunachal Pradesh, which is situated near the border between the two nations.