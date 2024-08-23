14-year-old girl 'gang-raped' while returning from tuition in Assam's Nagaon; massive protest erupts

Guwahati: A class 10 student was allegedly gang raped by three persons on Thursday evening near Dhing town in central Assam's Nagaon district triggering strong protest by locals on Friday.

According to police, the girl was found lying near a pond on Thursday evening in semi-conscious condition and was rescued by local persons. The girl was returning from tuition on her by-cycle.

Condemning the incident, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday asked director general of police GP Singh to rush to Dhing as hundreds of protesters took to the streets on Friday morning demanding immediate arrest and action against the rapists.