<p>Guwahati: Nearly 1,400 primary and mid-level government schools in 'char' and rural areas across <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/assam">Assam</a> lack drinking water and toilet facilities for students, the state assembly was informed on Thursday.</p><p>In all state-run schools in these areas, almost 28,000 teaching posts are also lying vacant, the government said.</p><p>In a reply to a query by Congress MLA Wajed Ali Choudhury, Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu informed the House that a total of 1,391 Lower Primary (LP) and Middle English (ME) schools presently do not have any functional drinking water or toilet facilities for the students in 'char' and rural areas.</p><p>Pegu said that 347 schools have no drinking water, and 809 institutions have no toilet facilities at all in those areas.</p><p>"Drinking water facilities in 134 schools and toilets in 101 schools are presently not functional," he said during Question Hour.</p><p>The minister said that the departments concerned are working to provide drinking water and toilet facilities in the schools.</p><p>Pegu also said that a total of 27,936 posts of teachers are lying vacant in all schools in 'char' and rural areas.</p><p>Out of that, 12,382 teaching posts are lying vacant at present in Middle English (ME) schools in those areas, he added.</p><p>In the Lower Primary (LP) schools, the vacancy of regular teachers stands at 8,251, he informed the assembly.</p><p>Besides, 7,303 teaching posts in Upper Primary (UP) schools are also lying vacant in 'char' and rural areas, Pegu said.</p><p>Out of the total vacancy, recruitment for 4,500 LP posts in general areas is ongoing, and the document verification process of the candidates is taking place.</p><p>The Secondary Education Directorate has also carried out a recruitment exercise to appoint 9,717 teachers, he added.</p>