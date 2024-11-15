Home
2 Bangladeshis apprehended in Assam's Karimganj, sent back

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared the information in a post on X on Friday.
PTI
Last Updated : 15 November 2024, 11:04 IST

Published 15 November 2024, 11:04 IST
