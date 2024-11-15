2 Bangladeshis apprehended in Assam's Karimganj, sent back

<p>Guwahati: Two Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended in Assam's Karimganj district and handed over to the authorities of that country at the border.</p>.<p>Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/himanta-biswa-sarma">Himanta Biswa Sarma</a> shared the information in a post on X on Friday.</p>.<p>"Foiling yet another infiltration attempt from Bangladesh, two illegal infiltrators were apprehended near the International border in Karimganj and pushed back," he said.</p>.<p>The alleged infiltrators were identified as Jahanara Begum and Maskand Ali.</p>.<p>"Team @assampolice is alert 24/7 to thwart any infiltration attempt," Sarma said.</p>.<p>Assam's Karimganj, Cachar, Dhubri and South Salmara-Mankachar districts share a 267.5 km border with Bangladesh.</p>