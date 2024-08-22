47,928 foreigners detected in 43 years in Assam; 43% of them Hindus

Guwahati: The Assam government on Thursday said over 47,900 foreigners have been detected in the state from 1971 to 2014, out of which more than 43 per cent are Hindus.

In a written reply to a query by AGP MLA Ponakan Baruah, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the Foreigners Tribunal (FT) has declared 47,928 people as foreigners between 1971 and 2014.

Out of them, 27,309 were Muslims, 20,613 Hindus and six belonged to other religions, he said.