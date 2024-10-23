Amid stalemate over seat sharing for Assam bypolls, chief of Congress-led Opposition forum resigns

While Congress has named four candidates, the forum of the opposition parties sought the Behali seat for CPI-ML candidate Bibek Das. The AICC on October 18 formed a five-member committee headed by Borah, which recommended the candidature for Das.

In his letter to the secretary of the forum, Lurinjyoti Gogoi, Borah said even as the AICC did not accept the recommendation of the five-member committee (Das as the candidate), the forum served an ultimatum to the APCC to make a decision by 10am on Wednesday.

"I have been trying to persuade the five-member committee to reconsider the recommendation but they have refused to do so and are demanding immediate confirmation from the AICC. Under the tremendous pressure on me to take the decision enforced, which I am not able to execute, I have no alternative other than tendering my resignation as President of the opposition unity in Assam," Borah said in his letter.

Sources said the AICC is in favour of fielding its own candidate in Behali too.