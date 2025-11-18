<p>Guwahati: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday said anyone who takes "pride in Bharat" is a Hindu.</p><p>Interacting with noted persons in Guwahati, Bhagwat claimed that 'Hindu' is not merely a religious term but a civilisational identity rooted in thousands of years of cultural continuity.</p><p>"Bharat and Hindu are synonymous. India does not need an official declaration to be a 'Hindu rashtra'. Its civilisational ethos already reflects it," he said.</p><p>Bhagwat said RSS was not created to oppose or harm anyone but to focus on character-building and contribute to making India a global leader.</p><p>"The methodology to unite Bharat amidst diversity is called the RSS," he said.</p><p>Addressing concerns about "demographic changes" in Assam, Bhagwat called for confidence, vigilance, and firm attachment to one's land and identity.</p>.RSS route march passes off peacefully in Chittapur.<p>He spoke about issues such as illegal infiltration, the need for a balanced population policy including a three-child norm for Hindus, and the importance of resisting divisive religious conversions.</p><p>He also advocated for responsible use of social media, especially among the youth.</p><p>Describing the Northeast as a shining example of India's unity in diversity, he said that figures like Lachit Borphukan and Srimanta Shankardeva hold not just regional importance but national relevance and inspire all Indians.</p><p>Bhagwat urged all sections of society to work collectively and selflessly for nation-building.</p><p>He arrived here on Monday on a three-day visit and is scheduled to address a youth meet on Wednesday.</p><p>He will leave for Manipur on November 20.</p>