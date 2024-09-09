Artificial canopy bridge helps check death of prized golden langurs on Assam roads

Guwahati: Death of golden langurs, a primate species endemic to a few districts in Assam and neighbouring Bhutan, while crossing the roads became a worry for conservationists

The problem around Chakrashila Wildlife Sanctuary, one of the biggest homes of the golden langurs in western Assam, however, was addressed to some extent with the installation of artificial canopy bridges over a state highway last year by Primate Research Centre Northeast India, an NGO.

The golden langurs used to be mowed down by vehicles when the primates tried to cross the road to reach their habitats inside the sanctuary.

"We decided to go for an innovative canopy bridge to connect the habitats which got fragmented due to habitat loss mainly due to infrastructure development projects in Kokrajhar and Bongaigaon district. This transformation led to the fragmentation of once extensive forested areas into smaller, isolated fragments, further threatening the survival of the golden langur population in the regions. As an arboreal primate, golden langurs may need to engage in terrestrial behaviors to cross disconnected areas within their home ranges," said Jihosuo Biswas, a senior primatologist associated with the NGO.