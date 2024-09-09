Artificial canopy bridge helps check death of prized golden langurs on Assam roads

Guwahati: Death of golden langurs, a primate species endemic to a few districts in Assam and neighbouring Bhutan, while crossing the roads became a worry for conservationists
The problem around Chakrashila Wildlife Sanctuary, one of the biggest homes of the golden langurs in western Assam, however, was addressed to some extent with the installation of artificial canopy bridges over a state highway last year by Primate Research Centre Northeast India, an NGO.
The golden langurs used to be mowed down by vehicles when the primates tried to cross the road to reach their habitats inside the sanctuary.
"We decided to go for an innovative canopy bridge to connect the habitats which got fragmented due to habitat loss mainly due to infrastructure development projects in Kokrajhar and Bongaigaon district. This transformation led to the fragmentation of once extensive forested areas into smaller, isolated fragments, further threatening the survival of the golden langur population in the regions. As an arboreal primate, golden langurs may need to engage in terrestrial behaviors to cross disconnected areas within their home ranges," said Jihosuo Biswas, a senior primatologist associated with the NGO.
The NGO installed seven artificial canopy bridges using bamboo, water pipes, ropes, among other things, near Abhaya rubber garden in May last year after it was observed that 70 per cent of the times, the golden langurs took the road route, many times causing mishaps and deaths. "It took time but the langurs gradually started using the canopies to cross the road to reach their habitats. This has reduced the number of mishaps and deaths," he said.
Biswas said between June 2022 and February 2024, they observed 17 road collisions along the stretch from Nayekgaon to Charaibari area of the road (State Highway-14) in Kokrajhar district. Six primates died in such mishaps. The NGO now plans to install another 12 this year. "This has shown positive response from the primates and has led to decrease in mishaps," he said.
According to a census conducted by the NGO in 2020-21, the golden langur population in India was recorded at 7,396. Chakrashila sanctuary (Nayekgaon-Baxamara-Amguri-Nadangiri-Abhaya Rubber Garden forest complex) alone was found to have around 1,000.
Published 09 September 2024, 15:54 IST