Assam: Bombs planted at 24 places on Independence Day could not be blasted due to 'technical error', claims Ulfa-Independent

Guwahati: Insurgent group Ulfa-Independent on Thursday morning issued a statement saying that they had planted bombs in at least 24 places across Assam in order to "register armed protests" during the Independence Day celebrations but the same could not be exploded due to "technical errors."

The statement issued at around 11.30 am also released a list of the places that included eight in the state capital Guwahati. The banned outfit also released photographs of some the places where the bombs were planted.

One of the places is very close to the state secretariat at Dispur in Guwahati. The outfit said the other places where the bombs were planted are in Dibrugarh, Sivasagar, Tinsukia, Nagaon, Lakhimpur, Nalbari, Rangiya and Golghat district.

Ulfa-I earlier issued its routine call to boycott the Independence Day celebrations. The outfit on Thursday said the bombs were meant for explosion between 6am and 12 noon.

It also asked residents to be careful till the bombs are removed and diffused for their safety.