Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma instructs DGP to register case against Rahul Gandhi

This comes after the Congress claimed that he was "not allowed" to interact with students of a private university in Meghalaya as part of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra at the "instructions" of the Union Home minister.

The directive to the varsity authorities was conveyed by the Union minister through the Assam chief minister's office, he claimed.

Gandhi is leading a Manipur-to-Mumbai Nyay Yatra of the party, which entered Assam from Meghalaya on Tuesday for the second and final leg of its travel through the state. It will travel through Assam till January 25.