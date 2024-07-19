Assam encounter: Hmar apex body calls killing of 3 youths 'extrajudicial'

Guwahati: Several Hmar community organisations have denounced the killing of three of its youths in an alleged encounter with Assam Police two days ago and urged the NHRC to take suo motu cognisance of these "extrajudicial" deaths.

In a statement, the Assam Hills Region of the Hmar Inpui, the community's apex body, termed the circumstances leading to death of the three Hmar youths as "a stark violation of human rights".

On July 17, three suspected Hmar militants were killed and three police personnel injured in a fierce encounter in Assam's Cachar district, senior police officials had said.

Two of them were from Cachar and one was from Churachandpur in Manipur.

"The police version of the incident is found to be full of inconsistencies. Based on various videos circulated in social media, it is clear that the killings were extrajudicial and the policemen involved need to be tried in the court of law for the cold murder of three Indian citizens," Hmar Inpui said.