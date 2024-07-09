Assam floods: Seven new deaths in 24 hours take toll to 79; nine rhinos killed in Kaziranga

A total of 159 wild animals including 130 hog deers died in the flood water in the past two weeks. Two more hog deers died after being hit by vehicles while crossing the highway passing through the park. Ghosh said in a report that 108 hog deers were treated and released. Out of the 233 forest camps, 62 still remained inundated and the forest personnel were forced to vacate four of them due to the rise in water.

As the flood inundates their habitats, animals rush to the hills of Karbi Anglong district on the other side of the highway but many are killed in vehicle hits despite having the speed limits clamped by the administration.

The 1,090 square kilometer Kaziranga has 2,600 one-horned rhinos and many die due to the flood that hits the national park almost every Monsoon. The death of the animals have become a worry but conservationists said that flood is necessary to keep the park's ecology and the animal life cycle going on.

"Kaziranga is a young ecological habitat with predominantly wet alluvial grassland and wetland complex. Floods bring humus and silt and replenish the habitat, reduce and arrest natural succession. Flood also removes sanile and weaker individuals in a wild population, ensuring genetic health and vigour. Without floods the natural succession, drainage of the 94 permanent and other temporary wetlands is also affected. Fish and other aquatic flora and fauna is greatly benefitted by such floods which is a key biodiversity element in Kaziranga complex," Bhaskar Choudhury, WildlIfe Trust of India's head of wild rescue division and project head of the Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation at Kaziranga, told DH on Tuesday.