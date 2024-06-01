Assam floods: Additional NDRF team airlifted to worst-hit Barak Valley, train links affected

Guwahati: Additional NDRF personnel were airlifted to the Barak Valley region in southern Assam as the flood situation remained grim on Saturday.
At least seven persons died and over 2.5 lakh people were affected in Barak Valley alone due to the first wave of the floods that hit Assam following heavy rains triggered by cyclone Remal on Monday. Over 3.5 lakh people have been affected in 11 districts in the state. Eight deaths due to floods have been reported so far.
The floods have severely affected southern and central Assam districts including Cachar, Karimganj, Hailakandi, Hojai and Nagaon. Train communication between Guwahati, Silchar and Tripura remained seriously affected due to a breach in tracks caused by rains and mudslides between New Haglong and Chandranathpur under the Lumding division of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR).
The NFR on Saturday morning said at least 18 trains connecting Silchar and Tripura with Assam and the rest of the country have been cancelled due to the damage in tracks and waterlogging in stations.
Officials said an additional NDRF team from its 1st battalion posted in Guwahati was airlifted to Silchar in the Cachar district on Saturday to intensify rescue operations.
This deployment is in addition to the NDRF team already stationed in the region. The proactive measures are intended to provide immediate assistance and support to manage and mitigate the effects of the flooding in Barak Valley, a statement by the force said. It said the NDRF on Friday rescued 149 flood-hit people in Kandhulimari and Baliram Pathar villages in Doboka and Hojai districts.
The Cachar district administration closed all educational institutions on Saturday in view of the met department's warning about heavy rains. The administration also asked residents to remain indoors.
Published 01 June 2024, 05:37 IST