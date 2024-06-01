Assam floods: Additional NDRF team airlifted to worst-hit Barak Valley, train links affected

Guwahati: Additional NDRF personnel were airlifted to the Barak Valley region in southern Assam as the flood situation remained grim on Saturday.

At least seven persons died and over 2.5 lakh people were affected in Barak Valley alone due to the first wave of the floods that hit Assam following heavy rains triggered by cyclone Remal on Monday. Over 3.5 lakh people have been affected in 11 districts in the state. Eight deaths due to floods have been reported so far.

The floods have severely affected southern and central Assam districts including Cachar, Karimganj, Hailakandi, Hojai and Nagaon. Train communication between Guwahati, Silchar and Tripura remained seriously affected due to a breach in tracks caused by rains and mudslides between New Haglong and Chandranathpur under the Lumding division of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR).