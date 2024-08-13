After 'flood jihad' tirade, Assam CM Himanta targets Muslim-owned university for having depictions of 'Mecca'

Continuing his tirade against USTM, Sarma said that the university has depictions of Mecca at its gates, but nothing to symbolise Hindu or Christian religions.

“It’s embarrassing to go there; you have to go under ‘Mecca’. What we are saying is that there should be a namghar (community prayer hall, part of Assam’s neo-Vaishnavite tradition) also there. ‘Mecca-Medina’, church. Make all three… They have kept a ‘Mecca’ there. Let them make a namghar, make a church. We will walk under all three, why will we walk under just one,” he said, as quoted by The Indian Express.