Assam Opposition urges President to repeal CAA, warns of stir if implemented in state

After submitting the memorandum, Assam Congress president Bhupem Kumar Borah said: "We will not accept the CAA at any cost, and we told it very categorically to the governor. He said that he has some limitations and will duly forward the memorandum to the President."

The UOFA also decided to seek an appointment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to register its opposition to the CAA implementation plan, and said they will write to him in this regard on Thursday.