Assam Police bust cybercrime gang duping people into opening bank accounts in Guwahati

Addressing a press conference here, Guwahati Commissioner of Police (CP) Diganta Barah said, "A complaint was registered earlier this year by a Guwahati resident, claiming that an acquaintance had made him open a bank account but had not handed him the cheque book and passbook even after several months." Investigation into the case led to the arrest of four persons, mainly agents in the racket, and the seizure of various incriminating items from a rented flat in Hatigaon area of the city, he said.