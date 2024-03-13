Assam students' organisation to hold 'satyagraha' against CAA today

Guwahati: All Assam Students' Union (AASU) will launch a 'satyagraha' across the state on Wednesday to protest against the implementation of the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act.

Anti-CAA protests by opposition parties, such as the Congress, and various organisations were held in the state for the last two days.

The AASU will hold a 'satyagraha' in all the district headquarters during the day, a leader of the students' organisation said.

The students' organisation had taken out a torchlight procession in several parts of the state on Tuesday evening.

An AASU delegation had gone to New Delhi on Tuesday to pursue the petition against the Act in the Supreme Court, while leader of the opposition in the Assam assembly Debabrata Saikia filed an interlocutory application in the apex court, seeking a stay on the implementation of the Act.