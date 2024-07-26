Assam's 'Moidams' included in UNESCO World Heritage List

India's 'Moidams' -- mound-burial system of Ahom dynasty in Assam -- was on Friday included in UNESCO World Heritage List.

This announcement was made at the 46th meeting of the World Heritage Committee of the UNESCO in New Delhi today.

"We thank UNESCO, World Heritage Committee for understanding the outstanding universal value of 'Moidams'," Culture Minister Shekhawat said.

With this, 'Moidams' became the 46th World Heritage site in India and third in Assam.

This comes after PM Modi addressed at the opening ceremony of the 46th session of the World Heritage Committee (WHC) earlier this week at the Bharat Mandapam where he also underlined the universality of heritage and added that whenever one looks at historical sites, "our mind rises above current geopolitical factors".

This will be India's 43rd World Heritage Site and North East India's first to get the status of cultural world heritage, Modi said and expressed belief that 'Moidams' with its unique cultural significance will become more popular and gain more traction in tourism sector after bagging a place in the coveted list.

(With PTI Inputs)