Assault of girl triggers Assamese-'outsiders' row, Marwari business persons made to kneel on stage, apologise in minister's presence

The situation became tense when Gauravv Somani, a BJP leader belonging to the Marwari community in Guwahati, lodged an FIR at a Dispur police station against Sringkhal Chaliha, a leader of Lachit Sena, one of the nationalist organisations, who openly threatened the 'non-Assamese' communities.

Following this, Ulfa-Independent, a banned insurgent group, issued a statement on Monday asking the BJP leader to withdraw his FIR. On Wednesday, Somani withdrew his FIR as demanded by Ulfa-I. Sivasagar is believed to a stronghold of Ulfa-I, which claimed to have planted bombs at 24 places during the Independence Day celebrations. Ulfa-I also issued a threat to 'non-Assamese' communities if the FIR was not withdrawn.

The 30 organisations demanded public apology by the Marwari community, reservation of 80 per cent jobs for Assamese persons in business establishments in Sivasagar, naming the business establishments in Assmaese language, and compensation for the victim.

As the tensions grew, Assam cabinet Minister, Ranoj Pegu rushed to Sivasagar. On Tuesday, a group of Marwari persons knelt on a stage and sought apology publicly as per the demands. Apart from Pegu, deputy commissioner, Superintendent of Police, representatives of the nationalist organisations, local mediapersons, attended the event beside others. The Marwari community of Sivasagar also announced compensation of Rs. 2 lakh for the victim girl.