Despite 'historic' agreement, Ulfa insurgency remains a worry in Assam

An email sent to media organisations by Ulfa-Independent, the Ulfa faction that is yet to join the peace process, said that the bombs were meant for explosion to register its "armed protest" to Independence Day celebrations but could not be exploded due to "technical failure".

Visibly worried over the incident, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said such an attempt by the outfit would harm his government's efforts to invite investment to the state where industrialisation remained on the backfoot, mainly due to the long problem of insurgency.

Although Sarma once again appealed to Ulfa-I leader Paresh Baruah to come forward for talks, the incident provided the Opposition parties a chance to target Sarma and police's failure to prevent such a plot.

"The way Ulfa-I planted bombs including in a place close to the Chief Minister's office bore this government's failure to end militancy. Sarma must resign as he is also the home minister," Opposition MLA, Akhil Gogoi told reporters.

Leaders of the now disbanded faction of Ulfa, which signed an agreement in December last year, on Sunday said Ulfa-I even planted a bomb at the house of its leader Anup Chetia. This, according to security officials, suggested that the Ulfa-I is unhappy for signing the agreement with the government without discussion on its "core demand".

What keeps Ulfa-I alive?

A senior officer in the special branch of Assam police told DH that although operations were constantly being carried, mainly in the four districts of Dibrugarh, Charaideo, Tinsukia and Jorhat, where the outfit is still believed to have stronghold, the conflict in neighbouring Myanmar was aiding the outfit.