Eight killed, three injured in Assam road mishaps

In the Dhubri mishap, the victims were on their way from Gauripur to visit an ongoing 'Ras' fair at Cooch Behar in West Bengal when the accident occurred killing three persons on the spot.
PTI
Last Updated : 23 November 2024, 06:09 IST

Published 23 November 2024, 06:09 IST
India NewsAssamRoad accident

