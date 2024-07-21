Flood-hit population dips to 95,000 in Assam, fresh areas inundated

Guwahati: The flood situation in Assam continued to improve as the number of affected population reduced to 95,000 even though fresh areas were inundated, with the number of districts affected by the deluge increasing to 11 on Sunday, an official bulletin said.

An Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) bulletin said 95,554 people in 21 revenue circles and 345 villages of 11 districts are still reeling under flood waters.

The affected districts are Morigaon, Kamrup, Dhemaji, Kamrup Metropolitan, Dibrugarh, Sivasagar, Nagaon, Golaghat, Goalpara, Jorhat and Cachar.