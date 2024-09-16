'Free, fair and transparent': Assam suspends internet services for 3.5 hours for conducting recruitment exam

Guwahati: The Assam government on Sunday suspended mobile internet for three and half hours during a written examination conducted for recruitments for grade III posts stating that such a step was necessary for "free, fair and transparent" tests.
A notification issued by the state home department on Saturday said the decision to suspend the mobile internet was taken as "some unscrupulous elements" resorted to unfair means during such examinations in the past using social media platforms such as Facebook, WhatsApp, X, Telegram and YouTube, which are based on internet/Wi-Fi connectivity.
"The government of Assam does not want any loopholes in the examination process which might have the potential to create doubt in the public mind on the fairness of the recruitment process undertaken by the government and thereby creating law and order issues in the state having bearing on the public safety," said the notification.
The mobile internet and mobile wi-fi connectivity were suspended between 10am to 1.30pm for the written tests, in which more than 11.23 lakh candidates appeared in 2,305 centres. The notification said 429 centres were identified as sensitive due to their geographical location and history of cheating and other malpractices.
The BJP-led government in the state had faced a lot of criticism after question papers were allegedly leaked during some tests conducted for recruitment in government departments.
On Sunday, the Opposition Congress and others said suspension of the internet suggested the government's failure to conduct recruitment tests without disrupting normal activities.
Business activities, particularly app-based taxi services and food delivery services remained affected in Guwahati and some other towns due to the suspension of the internet.
Manipur internet:
In conflict-hit Manipur, the suspension on mobile internet in five districts in the valley was extended by another five days, till September 20.
The service was suspended for five days from September 10 following violent protests by students in Meitei-dominated Imphal Valley.
Sources said the extension was due to the tense situation in the Valley.
