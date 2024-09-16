'Free, fair and transparent': Assam suspends internet services for 3.5 hours for conducting recruitment exam

Guwahati: The Assam government on Sunday suspended mobile internet for three and half hours during a written examination conducted for recruitments for grade III posts stating that such a step was necessary for "free, fair and transparent" tests.

A notification issued by the state home department on Saturday said the decision to suspend the mobile internet was taken as "some unscrupulous elements" resorted to unfair means during such examinations in the past using social media platforms such as Facebook, WhatsApp, X, Telegram and YouTube, which are based on internet/Wi-Fi connectivity.

"The government of Assam does not want any loopholes in the examination process which might have the potential to create doubt in the public mind on the fairness of the recruitment process undertaken by the government and thereby creating law and order issues in the state having bearing on the public safety," said the notification.