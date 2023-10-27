Govt permission must for second marriage even if your religion allows: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said that permission from the government is a must for second marriage for government employees even if the religion permits the same.

"We have come across many cases where two wives fight over pension after the death of a government employee. This has become a difficulty in disbursing the pension. So we have taken steps for enforcement of the government service rule that necessitates government employees to take permission from the government before going for a second marriage. This is not a new rule. This was enacted during the Congress government, we are just trying to enforce it," Sarma told reporters in Guwahati.

"Some religions might allow second marriages; even then as per the service rule, you have to take permission from the government. Government might or might not give the permission," he said.

The notification under Rule 26 of Assam Civil Services (Conduct) Rules 1965, was issued for government employees on October 20.

"No Government servant who has a wife living shall contract another marriage without first obtaining the permission of the Government, notwithstanding that such subsequent marriage is permissible under the personal law for the time being applicable to him," the order had said.

It further said that no woman government employee can marry a person if his wife is alive without first taking the government's permission.

The order, which came into force with immediate effect, further said that a disciplinary committee would initiate action against those flouting the service rule and those found guilty might face compulsory retirement, along with legal action.

In a post on social media, Sarma on Friday afternoon said that this was another step to end polygamy among government employees.