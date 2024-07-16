Human chains, technology helps flood-hit Kaziranga to check death of animals on highway

Guwahati: Wild animals being run over by speeding vehicles on the stretch of NH-37 passing through Kaziranga National Park in Assam has become a worry during floods almost every year.

The rhino hub park, this time, however, reported the lowest of two such mishaps so far even as it witnessed its worst flood since 1988. Thanks to a multi-pronged strategy that included a human chain formed by forest guards along the stretch of the highway that passes through the national park.

"The wild animals die in vehicle hits while crossing the highway to flee the flooded areas and for shelter on the hills of Karbi Anglong district on the other side. It was observed that during flood, the animals take the non-corridors too to flee the flood. So for the first time we deployed around 100 cadets of Dergaon-basd 3rd Assam forest battalion to form human chains along the 15km stretch of the highway to prevent death of animals in vehicle hits. Our effort yielded results as only two such incidents happened this year so far," director of the park, Sonali Ghosh told DH. "The cadets manned the stretches round the clock in batches," she said.