IIT Guwahati dean quits amid protests over death of student, protestors requested to 'return to classroom'

Excessive academic pressure

The students alleged that the excessive academic pressure created by the institute forced the third year student to take the extreme step. They claimed that the victim was stressed as he was not allowed to go for his internship due to low attendance. They said his attendance was low due to poor health conditions and the same was conveyed to the institute authorities.

This was the third alleged suicide case in the institute campus this year. On August 9, a M Tech student, also hailing from Uttar Pradesh also ended his life.

A statement issued by the IIT-G on Wednesday said, "The institute is taking the issues raised by the students seriously. The Director had a one-on-one discussion with the students yesterday for several hours and has taken cognizance of their issues and concerns. As a new Director who has taken charge recently, he is committed to resolve these issues and ensure overall student wellbeing on this campus."

"To address the concerns raised by our students and prevent future tragedies, we are expanding our well-being services, ensuring that everyone have access to professional support, including specialized counsellors for both crisis intervention and long-term assistance. We are establishing peer support groups, offering everyone a safe and confidential space to share their experiences and receive support from their peers and reviewing our safety protocols" it added.

The institute also requested the students to refrain from protests and return to their classrooms.

"By focusing on their studies and utilizing the available support resources, we can collectively work towards a more positive and productive learning environment."