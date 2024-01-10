I.N.D.I.A alliance is for protection of black money, dynasty: Nadda in Assam

Guwahati: Launching a scathing attack on I.N.D.I.A bloc, BJP president J P Nadda Wednesday alleged that it is an alliance for protection of black money and dynastic politics in the country.
Addressing the state executive meeting of Assam unit of BJP in Guwahati, Nadda said most of the parties in the Opposition alliance were examples of dynastic politics.
"From Mehbooba Mufti to Omar Abdullah, Tejashwi Yadav to Abhishek Banerjee, these are perfect examples of dynastic politics. CBI cases are pending against most of them. So the basic objective of I.N.D.I.A. bloc is to save the black money of these leaders and keep dynastic politics alive," Nadda said.
"They have nothing to do with India and so they should be given the reply through democratic means (elections). Hence, stand strongly with BJP and defeat their objective," he told party workers.
Bharat Jodo Yatra:
Nadda also called Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' as 'Anyaay (injustice) Yatra.'
"Be it standing with those who raised anti-India slogans in JNU, or talking against the OBCs and dismissing the elected governments 90 times by misusing Article 356, Congress has done so much anyaay. Thousands of Sikhs were killed in 1984 and Rajiv Gandhi had said that when a big tree falls, the land shakes. The very people are taking about justice now," Nadda said.
Rahul Gandhi is launching the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' from Manipur on January 14 to press for justice for people of Manipur who have been suffering due to the violence since May last year. The yatra will cover 15 states and will culminate in Maharashtra.
Talking about development in the northeast, Nadda said peace returned to the region after Modi government signed agreements with several insurgent groups including the Ulfa.
"Modiji himself visited the northeast more than 60 times and brought the region to the mainstream. Now it is time to elect Modiji again and take the journey of development forward," he said.
Assam has 14 Lok Sabha seats and BJP has set a target to win at least 11.