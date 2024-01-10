I.N.D.I.A alliance is for protection of black money, dynasty: Nadda in Assam

Guwahati: Launching a scathing attack on I.N.D.I.A bloc, BJP president J P Nadda Wednesday alleged that it is an alliance for protection of black money and dynastic politics in the country.

Addressing the state executive meeting of Assam unit of BJP in Guwahati, Nadda said most of the parties in the Opposition alliance were examples of dynastic politics.

"From Mehbooba Mufti to Omar Abdullah, Tejashwi Yadav to Abhishek Banerjee, these are perfect examples of dynastic politics. CBI cases are pending against most of them. So the basic objective of I.N.D.I.A. bloc is to save the black money of these leaders and keep dynastic politics alive," Nadda said.

"They have nothing to do with India and so they should be given the reply through democratic means (elections). Hence, stand strongly with BJP and defeat their objective," he told party workers.