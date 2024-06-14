Manipur: Kuki man arrested in Assam with drone making equipments, houses burnt in conflict-hit Jiribam

Jiribam tense

The situation in Jirbam, where Kuki-Meitei conflict broke out on June 6 has remained tense with miscreants burning two houses reportedly belonging to Meitei community, on Thursday night.

Sources said this could be in retaliation of burning of houses belonging to Kuki villagers by Meitei miscreants.

The Indigenous Tribes Advocacy Committee, a forum of Kuki-Zo-Hmar community, on Friday said 72 houses belonging to Kuki-Zo-Hmar communities have been burnt by miscreants belonging to Meitei community, since June 6 in Jiribam and Pherzwl district.

Jiribam initially remained out of the Meitei-Kuki conflict but the violence broke out on June 6 after a Meitei man was found dead.

Over 2000 people got displaced and took shelter in neighbouring Assam. On Wednesday, a school building was burnt in Moreh in Kuki-dominated Tengnoupal district by unidentified miscreants while two trucks carrying mateirlas for construction of a road was set on fire in Kakching district.

